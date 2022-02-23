AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,832 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.54. 378,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,798,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

