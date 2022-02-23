Auto Prop Reit (APR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 15th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Auto Prop Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

