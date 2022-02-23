AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

AUTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research downgraded AutoWeb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Kokino LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in AutoWeb by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

