AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
AUTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research downgraded AutoWeb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.26.
About AutoWeb
AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.
