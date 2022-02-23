Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AVST opened at GBX 620.80 ($8.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 612 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 593.99. Avast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 418 ($5.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 631.20 ($8.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVST shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.48) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.68) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 501 ($6.81).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

