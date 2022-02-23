Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.720-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Avaya also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.660 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,715. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. Avaya has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,748 shares of company stock worth $1,321,734 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avaya by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Avaya by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

