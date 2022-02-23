Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVID. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Avid Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

