Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,414. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Avista has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,059 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Avista by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after buying an additional 35,555 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

