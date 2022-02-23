Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,414. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Avista has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,059 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Avista by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after buying an additional 35,555 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.