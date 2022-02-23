Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AVA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,414. Avista has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avista by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Avista by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Avista by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 51,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Avista by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVA. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

