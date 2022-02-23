Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,544.88

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,544.88 ($21.01) and traded as low as GBX 968.50 ($13.17). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 1,029 ($13.99), with a volume of 82,576 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Avon Rubber from GBX 1,740 ($23.66) to GBX 1,120 ($15.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,121.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,544.88. The firm has a market cap of £319.06 million and a P/E ratio of -16.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is presently -0.64%.

In other news, insider Nick Keveth sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($15.74), for a total transaction of £74,244.69 ($100,971.97). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,262 shares of company stock worth $2,130,300.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.