AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Announces Earnings Results

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. 21,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,847. The firm has a market cap of $336.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.79. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AxoGen by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AxoGen by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AxoGen by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

