AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Announces Earnings Results

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. 21,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,847. The firm has a market cap of $336.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.79. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
AxoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.
