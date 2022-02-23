Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $99.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $85.55 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.95.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 8.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,595,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 51.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 172.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

