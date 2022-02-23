Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $166.38

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 166.38 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 167.16 ($2.27), with a volume of 364007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.33).

The firm has a market cap of £516.15 million and a P/E ratio of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.34.

In related news, insider Kevin Troup acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £9,150 ($12,443.90).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

