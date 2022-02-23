Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives $102.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.06.

Several research firms have commented on BLL. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Ball by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,442. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

