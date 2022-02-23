Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has decreased its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $620.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.