Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

