Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.