Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAND. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.27.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11, a PEG ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $174.91.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,244 shares of company stock worth $89,459. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after buying an additional 81,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

