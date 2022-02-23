Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.82 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAND. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bandwidth from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $98.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.27.

BAND traded down $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.48. 831,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,753. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.19. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,244 shares of company stock valued at $89,459. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bandwidth by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bandwidth by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,067,000 after acquiring an additional 81,542 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

