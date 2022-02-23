Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Bank of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 468,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,355,934. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $371.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

