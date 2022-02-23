Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 6.8% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 691,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,355,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

