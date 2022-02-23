Barclays Cuts PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $39.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTCT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of PTCT opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $29,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,106 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,908,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after acquiring an additional 696,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,072,000 after purchasing an additional 600,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,477,000 after purchasing an additional 345,169 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

