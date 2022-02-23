Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,068,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,076. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 14.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after buying an additional 218,485 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.