Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.280-$2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. 6,068,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,076. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 366,968 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after buying an additional 218,485 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $1,868,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

