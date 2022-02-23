Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.280-$2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.
Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. 6,068,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,076. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.11%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 366,968 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after buying an additional 218,485 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $1,868,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.