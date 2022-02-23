Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.78. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.

Shares of BBWI traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. 6,068,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,076. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.69. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 366,968 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

