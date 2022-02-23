Bath Savings Trust Co Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $11.66 on Wednesday, reaching $640.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.56 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $670.72 and its 200-day moving average is $640.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

