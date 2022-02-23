Bath Savings Trust Co Has $20.72 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.58. 18,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,082. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

