Bath Savings Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,604 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,341,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.