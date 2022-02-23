Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

PAYX stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $115.62. 12,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.20. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

