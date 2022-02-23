Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 405,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,241,909 shares.The stock last traded at $22.98 and had previously closed at $23.61.
BHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.