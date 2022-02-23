Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 405,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,241,909 shares.The stock last traded at $22.98 and had previously closed at $23.61.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

