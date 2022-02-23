Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 6,285 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

