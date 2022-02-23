Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 255.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 213.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 504,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,465,000 after buying an additional 343,989 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 101.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,998,000 after buying an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 346.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,769,000 after buying an additional 187,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $217.27 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.49 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

