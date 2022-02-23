Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,543,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08.

