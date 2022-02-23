Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,470 shares of company stock worth $11,963,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

