Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after buying an additional 41,350 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 373,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 45,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after buying an additional 188,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 302,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.