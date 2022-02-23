Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 329,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45,855 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 322,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

