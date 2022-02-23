Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43.

