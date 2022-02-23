Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,694 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24.

