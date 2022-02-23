Beam Trading Down 20.6% This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Beam has a market cap of $31.54 million and $11.80 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022762 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000913 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 84.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 108,359,360 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

