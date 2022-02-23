Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKIN. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

