Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.
About Beauty Health
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.