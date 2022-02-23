BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,263.75 ($30.79).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.56) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.20) to GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($29.92) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,541.50 ($34.56) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,354.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,166.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The stock has a market cap of £128.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,613 ($35.54).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 45.18%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

