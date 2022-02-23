BHPCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $314,765.00 (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar. BHPCoin has a market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $314,765.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

