Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $157 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.62 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.460-$-0.430 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $16.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.52. The stock had a trading volume of 70,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,507. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.26 and its 200-day moving average is $254.44. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.17 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $227,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $1,938,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,279 shares of company stock valued at $38,666,725. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

