Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BHVN opened at $134.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average is $127.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $2,766,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,734 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,028. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 797,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,969,000 after buying an additional 60,009 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

