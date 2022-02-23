Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BHVN opened at $134.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average is $127.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51.
In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $2,766,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,734 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,028. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
