BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver bought 70,000 shares of BIOLASE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

