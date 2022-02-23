Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $285.84

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 285.84 ($3.89) and traded as low as GBX 243.34 ($3.31). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.47), with a volume of 1,350 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The stock has a market cap of £8.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 284.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 343.99.
About Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM)
