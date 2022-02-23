BitBall Price Reaches $0.0029 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. BitBall has a market cap of $1.77 million and $29,555.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitBall has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,202.36 or 0.99931671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002339 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015720 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00335199 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,754,440 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

