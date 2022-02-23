Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Cap of $5.50 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $289.36 or 0.00775520 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $5.50 billion and $4.24 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00221339 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00026140 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,991,475 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

