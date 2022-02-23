Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $88.88 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $85.54 or 0.00218638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $88.88 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,122.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.91 or 0.00776829 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00025385 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,987,108 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

