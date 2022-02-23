BitCore (BTX) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. BitCore has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $186,257.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,309.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.98 or 0.06936576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.97 or 0.00284033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.99 or 0.00774573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00071507 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00398341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.24 or 0.00220433 BTC.

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

