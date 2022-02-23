Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Black Hills from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.80.

NYSE BKH opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 1,490.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

