Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BSM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.65.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $2,547,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 130,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

